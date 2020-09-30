KIBEE

Roll Over Dish Drying Rack

$15.97

Color: Gray-1 Pack（Large） This is a modern simple style multi-purpose Dish Rack. [Good materials] Using the standard SUS304 manufacturing, select SUS304 stainless steel equals to choose health. [Good craft] Surface fine polishing treatment. [Good quality] Strong and durable, salt spray tests more than 200 hours, with super corrosion resistance.Wear and tear, the light will not fade. [Best service] Thee is no reason to return in a month.Manufacturers sell direct, refuse to profiteering. A kitchen gadget tool for many kitchen task. 1.Over the sink for drying dishes, cups, plates, bowls, tableware&cookware. 2.Over the sink for fruit and vegetable washing colander platform. 3.Over the sink for defrosting frozen food. 4.As a mat under hot pots & pans. 5.As a cooling rack for baked goods. Specifications Dimension: 17.75in x 13.75in x 0.35in Weight: 0.75 Lbs Material: SUS304 Stainless Steel Heat Resistance: Up to 1000 F Load weight: 40 lbs Package included 1× Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack