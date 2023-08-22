A Box of Sweets

Retro Remix

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At A Box of Sweets

It's the remix to ignition Hot and fresh out the kitchen Mama eatin' that candy Got every man in here wishin' Chewin' on nerds and gum I'm like so what I'm done It's the freakin' weekend baby I'm about to have me some fun!!! Remember heading to the corner store and picking up some sneaky after school snacks for that sugar hit? Well, this box is sure to bring back all those 90’s feel good memories! Featuring: Nerds, Fads, Gobstoppers, Zappos, Wizz Fizz, Juicy Fruits, Chomps, Chuppa Chups, Red Skins, Fizzers, Karate Belts, Fantales and an assortment of other lollies that will throw you back to the good ol' days. While we strive to deliver our products as close to our photos as possible, some products may be unavailable and substitutes as close to the original product will be used. Shipping only available for Regular sized boxes. Please contact us for the cost of shipping a large box as they differ per box.