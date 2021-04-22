Vosges Chocolate

Raspberry Rose Marbled Marshmallows

In the mid-nineteenth century, marshmallows became so popular that French patisseries couldn’t keep up with the demand for the fluffy bonbons. To share our own adoration for them, we’ve taken our small-batch marshmallow recipe, usually reserved for our hand-cut caramel marshmallows, and given them a spring refresh. We’ve swirled in the restorative effects of Bulgarian rose and raspberries, making these fluffy marshmallows naturally pretty in pink. A perfect Mother’s Day or just because gift! These eight squares of frothy, pastel marshmallows are presented in a floral box worthy of the finest Parisian shop. They’re perfect for a special moment for yourself, or just because you want to let someone know you’re sweet on them.