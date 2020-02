Bisol Desiderio & Figli

Prosecco Di Valdobbiadene “crede”

Prosecco di Conegliano-Valdobbiadene is the DOCG title given to the finest Prosecco wines made in the Veneto wine region of north-eastern Italy. The wines may equally be labeled as 'Conegliano-Prosecco' or 'Valdobbiadene-Prosecco'. If they come from vineyards within the San Pietro di Barbossa area, just east of Valdobbiadene town, their chosen title may be followed by the mention 'Superiore di Cartizze'.