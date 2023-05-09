Hickory Farms

Premium Charcuterie & Chocolate Gift Box

$79.99

10 oz Signature Beef Summer Sausage 7 oz Original Dry Salami 5 oz Sweet & Smoky Turkey Summer Sausage 4 oz Mission Jack Blend 6 oz Smoked Gouda Blend 4 oz Smooth & Sharp Cheddar Blend 5 oz Hot Pepper Bacon Jam 4 oz Smoky Onion Mustard 4 oz Cranberry & Sesame Nut Mix 1.5 oz Cranberry Pistachio Crisps 2 oz Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels 2 oz Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways Due to unusual product supply issues, items in this gift may be substituted with similar items of the same food type. Meats such as sausages and salami will not be substituted. Net weight 3.40 lbs Allergen Information: Product contains milk, soy, wheat, peanuts, and tree nuts (almonds). Produced in a facility that also processes egg, fish, and crustacean.