W&P Design

Porter Glass

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Description: Roadies have never looked so good. The Porter Glass lets you responsibly take your wine or cocktail anywhere with you. Crafted with durable borosilicate glass, this to-go cup is wrapped in protective matte silicone to stay practical and easy to clean. Your Porter Glass can save up to 70 single-use cups.