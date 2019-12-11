Abbazia Di Novacella

Pinot Grigio 2018

The 2018 Alto Adige Pinot Grigio (with an ample 57,000 bottles made) is a very clean and transparent expression of the grape that opens to brilliant luminosity. Because of that taut texture and crisp transparency, you really get a sense of the grape here—and its aroma, with citrus, white peach, pear and that beautiful latex aroma that I love so much. There is a glossy and shiny feel to this wine. There is some flint and crushed stone here as well that emerges as the wine slowly comes to room temperature.