Philadelphia

Philadelphia Plant Based Cream Cheese

$6.99

At Target

Serving Size: 2 tbsp Serving Per Container: About 8 Amount 2 Tbsp (28g): Calories: 60 % Daily Value* Total Fat 6grm8% Saturated Fat 6grm29% Trans Fat 0grm0% Cholesterol 0mg0% Sodium 170mg7% Total Carbohydrate 2grm1% Dietary Fiber 0grm0% Total Sugars 0grm0% Added Sugars 0grm0% Protein 0grm0% Vitamin D 0mcg0% Calcium 0mg0% Iron 0.1mg0% Potassium 20mg0% * Percentage of Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Ingredients: water, coconut oil, modified potato starch, faba bean protein, contains less than 2% of salt, xanthan gum, carob bean gum, guar gum, lactic acid, sorbic acid as a preservative, citric acid, natural flavor.