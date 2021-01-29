cutibb

Personalized Anime Mug

$22.00

IMPORTANT: We would like let our customers know that there would be shipping delay due to COVID-19 & Holidays. Note: The price is only for one mug. We will create a personalized cute baby face mug from your photos. Fully customizable. The colors on mug may not accurate as digital prints. HOW IT WORKS - After purchase, please send me an Etsy message with the photo and your specific requirements about your image. - I will send digital prints to you first, we provide one time free minor revision. - If you still do not like your images, we can issue full refund. - After approved, no refund or revision acceptable, we will print it on mug and ship it to you. Also email you a high resolution image. How to get the BEST result? - Colorful clothes or hairs would always come up a better result. Can I change my outfits from the other pics? - Yes, no extra costs needed. How about doodles in background? - We will randomly fill the doodles from hearts, stars, sparkles, clouds, bunny, carrots, etc. Custom doodles requires extra costs, dm us before placing the order. Can I ask something for background? - We can do simple backgrounds, each background is an extra $5. This sturdy mug is perfect for your morning coffee, afternoon tea, or whatever hot beverage you enjoy. It's glossy white and yields vivid prints that retain their quality when dish-washed and microwaved. Ceramic 11oz mug dimensions: height - 3.75", diameter - 3.15" Dishwasher and microwave safe If you have any questions feel free to message me directly! Follow us on Instagram @cutibb_ to see more pics!