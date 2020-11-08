Max-Bone

Peanut Butter And Jelly Dog Treats

$18.00

maxbone treats are oven-baked in small batches with only the highest quality, human-grade, and sustainable ingredients. Low calorie and wheat, corn, and soy-free. These crunchy biscuits are healthy and tasty. 100% sourced and made in the USA. Net Wt. 5oz Ingredients: Peanut butter, Oat flour, Chia seeds, Blueberries Guaranteed Analysis: Crude protein (min) 16.3%, Crude Fat (min) 16.7%, Crude Fiber (min) 2.3%, Moisture (min) 5.3%, DHA Omega 3 (min) .34%, Omega 6 (min) 2.1% Calorie Content: (calculated) ME: 10kcal/kg treat FINAL SALE: this item is not eligible for returns or exchanges Read more