Organic Wilder Small Batch Mustard Sampler Trio

$22.00

Right here: the sunniest condiments we’ve ever met. Inspired by beach cookouts and big communal tables, this mustard’s made to pal around with all the usual suspects (burgers, pretzels, charcuterie) and your other dishes too (deviled eggs, grilled cheese, roasted veg, you name it). It all comes from the California coast—no surprises there—where it’s crafted in small-batches with nothing but natural ingredients. You’re getting three 6-ounce jars here: Classic: Anything but ordinary, it’s a new take on your favorite dijon. Sweet & Hot: A grainy mustard where sweet meets spice. Jalapeño: Spicy, but not too spicy—it’ll bring a lil’ extra heat.