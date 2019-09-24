Organic Valley

Organic Valley, Organic Good-to-go Free-range Hardboiled Eggs, 2 Ct

$2.29

Some days are hectic and have you eating on-the-go. Organic Valley has made it easy to grab and enjoy two hardboiled, peeled and ready-to-eat organic free-range in an easy-to-open pouch. Organic Valley eggs come from our organic, free-range hens, raised on small family farms with an organic diet and access to fresh air, sunshine and ample room to roam in the grass and dirt (weather permitting). Each egg contains 60 calories and 6 grams of protein giving you a nutritious, satisfying and organic snack or addition to your breakfast or lunch.