Jade Leaf

Organic Matcha Latte Mix

$29.95

Buy Now Review It

Easily create delicious matcha green tea lattes - 1.1lb (50 servings) Lightly sweetened cafe style blend Just add your favorite milk, plant based or dairy (our favorite is almond or oat!) Mixes easily in hot or iced preparations Love It or Your Money Back - if you are not 100% satisfied with your purchase of our Matcha for any reason, just email us and we'll refund your order in full, no questions asked