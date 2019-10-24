Boedecker Cellars

Oregon Pinot Noir

$22.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wine Transit

Critical Acclaim RP87 Robert Parker’s The Wine Advocate 31st Aug 2017 "Pale ruby with a hint of purple, the 2014 Pinot Noir has baked cranberries and preserved cherries on the nose with touches of mocha and dried herbs. The medium-bodied palate is crisp and crunchy, with a good intensity of berry preserves flavors and a chewy finish." (87 pts.) SP91 Wine Spectator Web only – 2016 "Firm and focused, this is deftly balanced, letting plum, blueberry and hibiscus flavors push through the layer of fine tannins that veils the finish. Lingers pleasantly. Drink now through 2022. 1,800 cases made." (91 pts.)