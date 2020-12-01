NeuroMints

Nootropic Calm Mints, Ginger Chai Flavor (pack Of 6)

$21.00

Buy Now Review It

Calm + Clarity + Peace: Neuro Mints' quick release formulation contains the building blocks your body and mind need to achieve a state of focused relaxation. Quick Effects: Our patented cold compression system maximizes the delivery and bioavailability of active ingredients. Perfect on the go: With 12 pieces of mindful relaxation that fit right into your pocket, you'll be ready to clear away anxious energy with fresh breath and a fresh mind. No Artificial Sweeteners + All Natural + Sugar Free: Increase clarity and productivity without ingesting artificial forms of energy or a handful of pills.