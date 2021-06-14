Nambé

The Anna Pierced Sugar Spoon by Nambe measures 6". The Anna stainless steel flatware pattern by Nambe is long and lean, with a graceful taper that separates the upper and lower parts of each piece of cutlery. Like a line of ballet dancers, the tines of each fork sweep upwards in comely formations. A flower-shaped cut-out adorns the pierced serving spoon. Anna silverware is ideal for an elegant home, or as an impeccable wedding gift. Anna silverware was designed by Lou Henry. Special sale prices are valid for in stock inventory only.