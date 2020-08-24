maison no. 9

$21.00

The color of this beautiful wine is a stunningly bright and soft shade of pink. Intense and inviting aromas of freshly-picked fruit, strolling through a flower garden. Scents of ripe pineapple, fresh pear and strawberry meet hints of sweet French confections. From the first taste it is zippy, fresh and dances crisp across the tongue. The incredible acidity is met by fresh red and tropical fruits that balance with a clean finish. This dry, classic Rosé is wonderfully balanced and round with a texture that is mouthwatering and savory.The ideal style of Rosé for any occasion - this is the perfect pairing with friends. Whether an aperitif by the water or with food, this fresh wine is quite versatile. Great matches to this rosé include a variety of fresh, meatier fish and shellfish, summer salads from the garden and the classic French roasted chicken.Blend: 45% Grenache Noir, 25% Cinsault, 15% Syrah, 15% Merlot