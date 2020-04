Par Avion

Magic Nightcap Tea

$17.00

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

From the Wellness Collection. Makes the perfect unique gift. A magical tea for better sleep. Tea is Art. Made in the USA with Love. Packed in a facility with nuts and dairy. Rooibos, chamomile, linden and passion flower petals, lemon balm and lemon verbena leaves, anise, cinnamon, orange pieces. Made in USA. SPECIFICATIONSWeight, 2 oz. 2.5"W x 3"H.