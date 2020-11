NIX-THE-ALCOHOL

Lussory Premium Non-alcoholic Merlot

$21.55

Buy Now Review It

Lussory Red is made from Merlot grapes grown in the La Mancha region of Spain. It is a rich maroon red, with aromas of fruits with light wood notes. On the palate it has a nice fluidity with fruity notes and extended persistent tannins. This is a delightfully semi-dry de-alcoholized wine with 0.0% alcohol. Certified Halal and great for all to enjoy.