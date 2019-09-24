Lord Jones

Lord Jones

Limited Edition High Cbd All Natural Holiday Gumdrops

$50.00

At Lord Jones

Lord Jones introduces limited edition gumdrops that make the perfect holiday gift. Two custom flavors - Sugarplum and Mango Chili - are exclusively available on our website from November 1 through December 31. Fragrant, fruity and delicate, the Sugarplum Gumdrop is a stone fruit lovers dream of ripe juicy perfection finished with the slightest hint of crystallized ginger. For the more adventurous palate, the Mango Chili Gumdrop is the perfect combination of spicy-sweet deliciousness; tangy mango with hints of lime and ancho chili create a symphony of flavor. Each gumdrop contains 20mg of CBD with no artificial colors or flavors.