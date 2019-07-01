Fever-Tree

Lemon Tonic - 4 Pack

$16.67

By blending the finest Sicilian lemons, spring water and the highest quality quinine from the fever tree, we have created a delicious natural drink with an authentic refreshing taste and aroma. The Fever-Tree range is highly acclaimed by gastronomes and critics alike and was named tonic of choice by the majority of the world's leading bars and restaurants.**Leslie Henry Research June 2013."Best tonic is Fever-Tree which has revolutionised the G&T in recent years."The Sunday Telegraph"Fever-Tree - a mixer to be taken seriously!"The New York Times"Fever-Tree is an outstanding mixer."Ferran Adriš, El BulliFor Fever-Tree co-founders, Charles Rolls and Tim Warrilow, it all started in a bid to create the perfect gin and tonic.Just think of the fabulous premium spirits on the market today - gins, vodkas, whiskies and rums, all subtly crafted to create the perfect balance of flavours and aromas. If 3/4 of your gin & tonic is tonic, mix with the best, Made with natural quinine, No artificial sweeteners, flavourings or preservatives