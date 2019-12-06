Mouth

Just Add Champagne Cocktail Kit

$83.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mouth

Pop, fizz, and clink with this party-ready cocktail kit! Mix and match the small-batch products to make a variety of champagne cocktails: A craft raspberry cocktail mixer for razzle dazzle Bellinis, cherry grenadine for Royals, boozy cocktail cherries for garnish, spiked cherry bitters, elegant unbreakable flutes (made of BPA-free polymer plastic) for on-the-go revelry, adorable napkins that get a gold star to tie the theme together and more. Cheers!