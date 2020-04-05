The Honest Kitchen

Human Grade Dehydrated Organic Whole Grain Dog Food

$34.29

Buy Now Review It

ORGANIC WHOLE GRAIN: The Honest Kitchen Whole Grain Turkey dog food is dog food made with free range chicken and dehydrated for maximum nutrition for puppies and adult dogs LOW PROTEIN: This low protein, calorically moderate, budget-friendly recipe features cage free turkey, organic whole oats, and simple garden produce. HUMAN GRADE: The Honest Kitchen meets the rigorous FDA safety standards to use the label 'human grade', ensuring the highest quality dog food. ALL NATURAL: This dog food is made with no by-products, preservatives or GMO ingredients - just add water for a warm and delicious meal. MADE IN THE USA: All ingredients are processed in the USA in a human grade food processing facility with nothing from China. ABOUT KEEN DEHYDRATED DOG FOOD: The Honest Kitchen Keen dog food is made with down-to-earth ingredients for down-to-earth dogs. Made with cage-free turkey, organic whole oats and simple garden produce, Keen is like a healthy, delicious Thanksgiving dinner for your penny-conscious pup. Keen is a dehydrated dog food that is AAFCO complete and balanced for adult dogs. It is moderate in protein and fat so it's perfect for adult dog maintenance and senior dogs. Keen was developed as a budget friendly recipe for sensitive hounds who want great low-gluten nutrition. This dog food is 100% human-grade dog food (an important quality distinction!) and contains no red flag pet food ingredients like corn, soy, rice, beet pulp or wheat. Just add warm water, wait 3 minutes and serve a delicious & healthy meal! ABOUT THE HONEST KITCHEN: The Honest Kitchen started in Lucy Postin’s kitchen in 2002 when she started making her dog’s meals from scratch to help combat his ear infections. The physical difference from his new diet was spectacular but her kitchen was a mess. Lucy then realized that dehydrating whole foods made mealtimes much simpler while maintaining the natural health benefits of the ingredients. From there, The Honest Kitchen was born - and her kitchen stayed much cleaner! Today, The Honest Kit