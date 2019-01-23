Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Food & Drinks
W&P Design
Homemade Gin Kit
$50.00
$38.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
The homemade gin kit contains everything you need to transform a generic bottle of vodka into a unique and delicious home-blend of your very own gin.
Featured in 1 story
19 Valentine's Day Gifts For Couples
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Eplevin
Nv Eplevin Cider
$20.99
$16.00
from
Winc
BUY
DETAILS
Solid Coffee Roasters
Cold Brew Subscriptions
$216.00
from
Solid Coffee Roasters
BUY
DETAILS
Grady's
Cold Brew Coffee, Concentrate, 32 Fl Oz
$10.41
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Starbucks
Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Caffe Latte K-cup Pods
$17.98
from
Amazon
BUY
More from W&P Design
DETAILS
W&P Design
Portable Ceramic Lunch Bowl
$40.00
from
The Grommet
BUY
DETAILS
W&P Design
Plastic Porter Storage Bowl
$26.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
W&P Design
Bauhaus Puzzle
$20.00
from
East Dane
BUY
DETAILS
W&P Design
Homemade Gin Kit
$50.00
$42.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Food & Drinks
DETAILS
Seapoint Farms
Seapoint Farms Sea Salt Dry Roasted Edamame
$10.79
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
K9 Advantix
Ii Flea, Tick & Mosquito Prevention (2-pack)
$39.99
$28.99
from
Chewy
BUY
DETAILS
Rachael Ray Nutrish
Zero Grain Natural Dry Dog Food Turkey & Potato Recipe
$11.99
$8.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Alfred Tea Room
Ceremonial Matcha Gift Set
$84.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Living
Money Diaries
A Week In Silver Spring, MD, On A $266,716 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend
by
You
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Food Trends
24 Spiked Seltzer Brands To Sip On This Summer
Hard seltzer isn't exactly a new concept. We first started seeing cans of spiked bubbly water in summer 2016. Since then, however, the drink trend has
by
Olivia Harrison
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted