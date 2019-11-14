RAFT

Hibiscus Lavender Cocktail Syrup

At Mouth

This cocktail syrup packs a lot of power. Flower power, that is. The sweet bouquet hits your nose before it even hits your glass. Pouring it out, the brew is a deep magenta, rich and viscous. Tart hibiscus is the first thing you taste like a Jamaica aqua Fresca, but it gently gives way to the calming aromatics of lavender. The elixir is so concentrated, in fact, that it only takes a tablespoon to liven up an eight ounce glass of soda water. When you look at the back of the bottle, you’ll be even more impressed. How did the makers achieve such an impact with only four ingredients? Well, Genevieve and Dan of Raft have done years of experimentation, originally starting with Mason jars in their basement. They’re committed to working with real organic botanicals (aka those flowers). Hibiscus and lavender boiled down with water and organic cane sugar, that’s all there is to it. No ifs, ands or buds. Tip of the Tongue: It’s time for happy flower. The floral aroma pairs naturally with the complex botanicals of gin and brings new excitement to even the most lively tequila cocktails. But who says it has to be with alcohol? Make your own floral soda. Just add one tablespoon of syrup for every 5-8 ounces of liquid, dependent on your taste. (We won't judge if you add a smidge more.) And make sure to send it to mom before Mother’s Day brunch. It would be a delightful addition to her champagne cocktail, blushing it rose pink. A bouquet in a glass.