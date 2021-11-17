Henri Bourgeois

Henri Bourgeois Sancerre La Cote Des Monts Damnes 2019

$42.99

The near-vertical slope of the Monts Damnés produces wines that have delicate tropical fruit (a proof of ripe Sauvignon grapes) and vibrant citrus aromas. The palate confirms this fruitiness and brings a nice and clean mineral note. Served at 10-12°C, this very concentrated wine expresses its strong personality. With three to five years of bottle aging, the wine gains roundness, richness, and complexity. This wine can be enjoyed with a great variety of dishes: Asian recipes, white meats like veal escalope stuffed with prawns, and marjoram. As for cheese, a Munster would do a great match.