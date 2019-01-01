Harney & Sons
Harney & Son Tagalong Tea Tin Yellow & Blue - (5ct. Sachets) Set Of 5
$15.49
Our Yellow & Blue herbal blend is a floral rapture of taste, color and texture. It combines chamomile, lavender and cornflowers in a tisane that is beautiful to look at, and delicious to drink. Many fans and customers tell us they relax with this caffeine free blend.
More from Harney & Sons
More from Food & Drinks
DETAILS
Rachael Ray Nutrish
Zero Grain Natural Dry Dog Food Turkey & Potato Recipe
$11.99$8.99
fromTarget