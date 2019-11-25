Hakushu

Hakushu 12 Year

It wasn't all that long ago that whisky enthusiasts would say it's best to leave the whisky-making to the Scots. However, the Japanese have created a cult following thanks to spirits like Hakashu 12 Year. Distilled in the guise of a Scotland-based distillery, this handcrafted drink leaves little to be desired. As soon as you uncork a bottle of this masterpiece, you've unleashed an amalgam of toasted barley, almonds and even a bit of char. That said, the crisp taste hits your lips with a grassy, herby, smoky blend that's nothing short of phenomenal. The aging process makes these flavors even more pronounced. If you've never tried a Japanese whisky, you should probably start here. Purists, rejoice! Hakashu 12 Year Single Malt Whisky is most prominent in flavor if it's taken on the rocks or neat. This allows all the notes and flavors to reach their height right in your grill. Add a splash of water if it's too much. You won't separate yourself from flavor country. If throwing an ice cube into a rocks glass isn't your ideal whisky drink, don't fret. There are more than enough mixers and cocktails to get you ready for the party. Hakashu blends wonderfully with cola, providing a sweetness that's not too sweet, yet not too bold. For anyone else that's a bit sheepish, you can doll it up with some lemon juice. Known as the whisky sour, you won't find a sour note as you sip away.