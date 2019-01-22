These giant peanut butter cups are big enough for the whole family. Made in the seaside town of Swampscott, MA with locally sourced ingredients, these come in pairs and ready to share.
Care: Store in a cool, dry place
Includes: 2 giant peanut butter cups
Handmade with peanut butter from Teddy’s in Everett, MA (see detailed ingredients in flavor descriptions below)
Please note: Contains milk, soy, and wheat. Produced in a facility that uses peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, and milk.
Dimensions: Each Cup: 4" diameter x 0.75"