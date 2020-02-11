Dutch Monkey Doughnuts

Giant Doughnut King Cake Kit

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Goldbelly

Yes! Mardi Gras dreams do come true. For the 1st time ever Dutch Monkey Doughnuts is shipping their Giant Doughnut King Cakes in a kit for a short time only. Made with their famous glazed doughnut recipe and a king cake twist this is sure to be a favorite for years to come! Dutch Monkey’s doughnuts are unique, as each is made from scratch, individually fried, glazed and decorated every morning—a process that starts at 3 a.m. for owners Martin and Arpana. This mom and pop doughnut shop just outside Atlanta serves up old-fashioned doughnuts from simple cinnamon sugared doughnuts that are a reminder of childhood days to more sophisticated flavors like chocolate doughnuts dipped in raspberry icing and sprinkled with pistachios—a sign of their refined culinary background.