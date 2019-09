Arrumaco

Garnacha Rosé 2018 3l Box

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Argonaut Wine & Liquor

Lighter in color and body than many other Spanish rosés. Loaded with intense raspberry and plum aromas that follow to a crisp yet silky palate. Food Pairing: Excellent on its own and with a wide range of lighter fare. The perfect summer sipper and tapas wine!