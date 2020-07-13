Rice Dream

Enriched Original Rice Drink, 64 Fl. Oz. (pack Of 8)

$27.84

Eight 64 fl. oz. cartons of RICE DREAM Enriched Vanilla Rice Drink Made with brown rice and natural vanilla flavor Easy to digest and 99% fat free Good source of calcium and vitamins A, B12 & D Non-GMO Project Verified RICE DREAM Enriched Vanilla Rice Drink has a deliciously light and refreshing flavor with a hint of sweetness from brown rice and natural vanilla flavor. It’s easy to digest and 99% fat free with no cholesterol. Whether you pour it over cereal, add it to your favorite recipes or enjoy it cold by the glassful, our Enriched Vanilla Rice Drink is delicious any way you enjoy it. It is also Non-GMO Project Verified and a good source of calcium and vitamins A, B12 & D. Perfect for people with dietary restrictions, our rice drink is Certified Kosher and free of common allergens including lactose, dairy and gluten. Includes eight 64 fl. oz. cartons of RICE DREAM Enriched Vanilla Rice Drink. has redefined what’s possible for the dairy-free with a large variety of plant-based offerings, including plant-based beverages, frozen desserts, yogurts and chocolate, all enrolled in the Non-GMO Project. They’re nutritious and loaded with flavor, so you’ll enjoy every sip and savor every bite. Discover how delicious DREAM can be.