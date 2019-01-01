Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Area
Emmy Ruched Top
$525.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Area
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Lane Bryant
Sequin Bustier Top
$79.95
from
Lane Bryant
BUY
DETAILS
Opening Ceremony
Rock Jacquard Pleated Bustier Top
$205.00
from
The Dreslyn
BUY
DETAILS
Fashion to Figure
Animal Print Cropped Top
$24.50
$16.98
from
Fashion to Figure
BUY
DETAILS
A.L.C.
Charlotte Cropped Sweater
$245.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
More from Area
DETAILS
Area
Crystal Net Mini Skirt
$725.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
Area
Crystal-embellished Cotton Blouse
$550.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
Area
Emily Smocked Lamé Minidress
$595.00
from
Barneys New York
BUY
DETAILS
Area
Small Classic Round Hoop
£140.00
from
Area
BUY
More from Tops
DETAILS
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
DETAILS
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted