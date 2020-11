Dr. Loosen

Dr. L Riesling 2019

$10.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wine.com

This top-selling Loosen Bros. Riesling embodies the delicate and racy characteristics of traditional, slate-soil Mosel vineyards at a very affordable price for everyday enjoyment. It is a bright, vibrant, fruit-driven wine, with a juicy mid-palate and a crisp, drying finish.