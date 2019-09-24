Corbieres

Domaine De Fontsainte Corbieres Gris De Gris 2017

$17.00

This rose shows a crystalline salmon color with amethyst tints. It gives off aromas of raspberry, cherry, and freshly picked strawberries, followed by exotic aromas of pineapple and mango. On the palate, there is a direct and considerable freshness -- the density and richness of the fruit mingle with superb acidity. Stunningly balanced.Ideal as an aperitif with toast and crushed olives, or with wok-fried vegetables and garlic mayonnaise, grilled fish, lamb tajine, finely roasted guinea-fowl with rosemary...