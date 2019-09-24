Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFood & Drinks
Aalborg

Dild (dill) Akvavit

£28.95
At The Whiskey Exchange
A bottle of Aalborg's dill-flavoured Akvavit. With a hint of sweetness in the aftertaste, this matches well with a range of fish-based dishes, and even, so we're told, Denmark's other national speciality - bacon! Country Denmark Flavour Dill
Featured in 1 story
Adult Easter Basket Ingredients
by Elizabeth Buxton