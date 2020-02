DavidsTea

Daily Ritual Loose Leaf Tea Kit

Need a little pick-me-up? With five benefit-packed loose leaf teas that taste as good as they’ll make you feel, this self-care kit is your shortcut to mind and body bliss. Ease digestion with Peachy Clean, relax with stress-free Tulsi Tranquility, boost your defences with Echinacea Shield green tea, hydrate with fruity Pomegrateful and get a good night’s sleep with organic and caffeine-free Bed of Roses.