Partake

Crunchy Chocolate Chip Mini Cookies – 10 Snack Packs

$19.99

Buy Now Review It

At Partake

It's our best-seller in a new *mini* size! Our Crunchy Chocolate Chip Mini Cookie Snack Packs bring the same big chocolate chip flavor you already know and love in a bite-sized form. Ideal for grab-and-go, these vegan, allergy-friendly & non-GMO Mini Chocolate Chip cookies will go the distance to keep you satisfied.