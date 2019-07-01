Freixenet

Cordon Negro Brut Cava

£11.00 £8.00

Cordon Negro is Freixenet's stylish, globally well-known sparkling wine. Made using the same traditional techniques as Champagne, this Cava from Catalonia has an unmistakable flavour, and comes in an iconic black bottle. A sparkler this good doesn't even need a special occasion. This elegant brut cava is crisp, clean and well-balanced. The fresh palate of apple, ripe pear and bright citrus flavours; combine with a long finish and an exciting touch of ginger. Why not keep it simple and match Cordon Negro with barbequed Greek kebabs, or Mexican chicken fajitas. Also perfect with pasta dishes, all sort of tapas, and seafood. Freixenet Cordon Negro is an award winning wine.