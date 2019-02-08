Hot coffee is not for everyone. You need it cold. Icy. In a tall glass with a straw. Without waiting in line. Well, G
rady's saves the day with this BIY (brew-it-yourself) iced coffee concentrate in a tea-bag pouch, so you can happily sip smooth cold brew whenever the need strikes. We were already huge fans of Grady's, for their New Orleans style blend of roasted coffee and chicory, but we have to say this handy single makes us love them even more.
Just mix with water and steep overnight. How cool is that?