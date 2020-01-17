Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Food & Drinks
Miyoko's Creamery
Classic Double Cream Chive
$9.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Miyoko's Creamery
Buttery, Savory, Creamy Chive Flavor. Delicious on crackers, in a sandwich or melted on potatoes. 6.5 oz. • Organic and Non-GMO Free of cholesterol, lactose, gluten and soy.
Need a few alternatives?
Follow Your Heart
American Style Slices
$5.29
from
Amazon
BUY
Treeline Cheese
Specially Curated Variety Packs
$38.00
from
Treeline Cheese
BUY
Odd Box
Odd Box Subscription
£11.49
from
Odd Box
BUY
allplants
6 Meal Subscription Box
£59.88
from
allplants
BUY
More from Food & Drinks
Follow Your Heart
American Style Slices
$5.29
from
Amazon
BUY
Treeline Cheese
Specially Curated Variety Packs
$38.00
from
Treeline Cheese
BUY
Dr Hops
Binky Lemongrass Basil Kombucha Beer
$8.04
from
Drizly
BUY
Boochcraft
Grapefruit Hibiscus Heather Hard Kombucha
$9.04
from
Drizly
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted