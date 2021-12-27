Chicago Steak Company

Chicago’s Best Seller

$349.95 $229.95

Buy Now Review It

At Chicago Steak Company

A Taste of Tradition At Chicago Steak Company, we invite you to taste tradition. Since 1865 with the founding of the Union Stock Yards, Chicago has been at the heart of high-quality American meats. Chicago Steak Company proudly carries on that tradition. We specialize in hand-cut, Mid-West raised, Premium Angus USDA Prime beef - cut by Chicago butchers with five generations of experience. If you're looking for the very best steaks on the market, then you've come to the right place. Assortment Includes: 2 (6oz) Premium Angus Beef Complete Trim Filet Mignons 2 (10oz) Premium Angus Beef Boneless Strips 2 (8oz) Premium Angus Beef Top Sirloins 2 (8oz) Premium Angus Beef Ribeyes Chicago's Best Seller Every cut of steak in each of the assortments we offer is certified USDA Prime or upper-1/3 USDA Choice, putting our steaks in the top 2% of beef worldwide. Each steak is hand-selected and hand carved to ensure you get the best cut possible, and then dry- or wet-aged to intensify its naturally delicious flavor. That is why the Chicago's Best Seller offers steaks that are among the most flavorful, juicy, and tender steaks you'll ever eat. They're the same amazing steaks you'll get at 5-star restaurants like Jordan's or Ditka's. In short, the very best steaks your money can buy. Our Most Popular Package It's no wonder this simple package is our Best Seller year after year. It has a sampling of the best cuts of steak and it makes the perfect gift for any steak enthusiast. This assortment includes tender Filet Mignons, succulent Boneless Strips, mouthwatering Ribeyes and flavorful Top Sirloins. Try Them All Whether you prefer tender, lean, or well marbled steaks this is an excellent choice that includes all of the above. Cut through the Filet with a fork and take a bite to see just how tender it is. Prefer a lean steak with plenty of flavor? You'll love the Top Sirloins and Boneless Strips. Now while the Ribeye may have the most fat and marbling, it only enhances the flavor. Everyone has their personal preferences, but why not give them all a try! Nutrition Facts Filet Mignon Boneless Strip Sirloin Ribeye Serving Size 6oz 10oz 8oz 8oz Calories 420 610 488 624 Calories from Fat 276 360 288 448 Total Fat 30.42g 40.5g 32.4g 50.08g Sodium 84mg 140mg 112mg 128mg Protein 33.72g 56.5g 45.2g 39.68g