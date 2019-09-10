Unico Zelo

Cherry Fields 2017

$24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Vivino

A foray into a very exciting piece of dirt - known as Polish Hill River (Clare Valley). We once told ourselves, that if we weren't looking at the Adelaide Hills for the best sites for our varieties - it'd be Clare Valley. Inland, continental climate, warms days and cold nights. Not to mention slate-ridden soils that pebble all through the vineyard. It's the sort of thing that winemakers live for - and we're pleased to say our punt on this family-owned vineyard has paid off. That's not to take the thunder away from our tiny Adelaide Hills vineyard, which provides the aromatic spark of life to this wine. Known as the 'little sweet one' in its homeland - although all the Dolcetto crafted there are most definitely dry. It's the impression of fruit sweetness (or juiciness) that gives an effect of confection - smells sweet, tastes dry. This cheeky Dolcetto is no different - an aromatic, bright and tight little dry red that's absolutely perfect for chilling down and drinking (rather quickly) during those warm balmy days, when whites just don't cut the mustard. It's a creative wine for creatives - great results from Dolcetto-Sangria too! The general rule that we live by - if you're eating with your hands - you need Dolcetto on the table. A nose of bright, maraschino cherries, plums and red fruit - with a smoothening palate weight and svelte tannin structure, without sacrificing a tightening acidity.