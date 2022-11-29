Chai Addict

$25.00

Beautifully designed and branded, our delicious chai concentrates are brewed with ethically sourced spices and certified-organic tea. Its concentrated liquid form means you can enjoy cafe-style chai latte in a faster and more convenient way, saving you time for the more important things in life. Our concentrates are also unsweetened and vegan, giving you the power of choice to create a chai latte suited to your own dietary requirements. ingredients: water, spices and certified organic tea, lemon and pink Himalayan salt serving size: 30ml per serve servings per bottle: 100ml – 3 cups, 300ml – 10 cups, 500ml -16 cups cost per serve: 100ml – $3.00, 300ml – $2.50, 500ml – $1.86 nutrition per serving: energy 11.4kj, protein 0.1g, fat total 0.0g, carbohydrate 0.5g, sugars 0.1g, sodium 51.1mg directions: shake the bottle. mix 30ml to 220ml hot or iced milk. sweeten to taste. recommendations: sweeten with at least a teaspoon of honey or something similar to enhance the robustness of the spices use soy or almond milk for a creamy, nutty, texture for iced chai, use a runny liquid sweetener such as maple syrup or agave to easily mix in to the chai and milk unsweetened, vegan friendly, dairy free and gluten free