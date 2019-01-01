Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFood & Drinks
Daily Harvest

Cacao Nib Cookie Dough

$48.00
At Daily Harvest
With chickpeas, sunflower seed butter, energizing maca, and crunchy cacao nibs, our take on chocolate chip cookies are a guaranteed crowd favorite. (Unless you find a good hiding spot...)
Featured in 1 story
26 Unexpected Gifts Guaranteed To Impress
by Ray Lowe