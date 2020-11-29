Jus Chill

Breadfruit Chips

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Jus Chill

Breadfruit Chips is the newest sensation which blends a great tasting snack with nutritional goodness for your snacking pleasures. Recently gaining recognition in Colorado, this tropical fruit (Breadfruit) have been a staple food in the regions of the world where you spend your vacations. Known throughout the tropical regions of the world by several different names such as Ulu in Hawaii (and Far-East Asia), Pana in Puerto Rico, Bakri-Chajhar in India and Ukwa in parts of Nigeria.