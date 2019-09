Zantho

Blaufrankisch 750ml 2017

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mister Wright Fine Wines and Spirits

Juicy black and red cherry create a very cheerful, appetizing nose. The palate presents the same juicy freshness and shows tar-edged fleshy black cherry. This is full to the brim with easy juicy dark fruit. The finish is dry and gives one last hit of that black cherry. Best Buy (Wine Enthusiast Review)