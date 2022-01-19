Seattle Chocolate

Whether your Valentine’s Day is spent together or apart, you can still share chocolate experiences as one. This beautiful care package is brimming with delicious chocolate treats as well as clever ideas for enjoying them in fun, new ways. Includes Take Me Anywhere 6 oz heart-shaped chocolate truffles gift box, Like You a Latte chocolate truffle bar, Tart & Soul chocolate truffle bar, and Berry in Love chocolate truffle bar, and three 1oz jcoco bars in Mango Plantain, Orange Blossom Espresso, and Black Fig Pistachio. Also includes a beautifully illustrated postcard featuring chocolate pairing suggestions - aged bourbon and mango plantain chocolate, anyone? Available for a limited-time only!