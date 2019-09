Hey Girl Tea

Bedtime Tea For Stress & Anxiety Relief

This natural sleep aids formula was created for people that have problems sleeping , insomnia , anxiety and stress . A sleepy blend to take a nighttime and doze off and dream for tomorrow. STAY FRESH! - Revitalizing drink for calming and relaxing to make sleeping easy. No more tossing and turning in the middle of the night. Enjoy a deep sleep and wake up FRESH!