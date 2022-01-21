Vinebox

Be Mine….wine

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Vinebox

Who said spending Valentine’s Day with yourself can’t be fun? Our Be Mine box is perfect for a date for one! The box includes a taste of three premium wines from select vineyards in Europe. It’s the vineyard date you can do in your pajamas by yourself or with some friends! Let wine be your Valentine this year. Inside each box you’ll find 3 carefully crafted glass tubes, each carrying a world-class pour of exquisite wines, including two exotic reds and a single crisp white from exceptional European vineyards. Pre-ordering will ensure you receive the Be Mine Box from our limited inventory, and we’ll begin shipping boxes the first week of February to make sure you receive the box in time for your special night.